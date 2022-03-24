Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $58.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $66.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.