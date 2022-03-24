Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQ. Bank of America raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.67.

SQ opened at $135.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 436.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.36.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

