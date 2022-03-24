MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stake Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 16.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $977.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company engaged in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

