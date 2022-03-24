MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after buying an additional 237,520 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 78.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after buying an additional 218,291 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at about $13,544,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 161,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,219,000 after purchasing an additional 161,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,209. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

