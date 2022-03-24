Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTL shares. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$13.25 on Thursday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$11.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.