Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $862.63

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 862.63 ($11.36) and traded as low as GBX 861 ($11.33). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 872 ($11.48), with a volume of 123,231 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 862.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

