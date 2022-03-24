Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Myomo’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Shares of Myomo stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Myomo has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.