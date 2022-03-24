Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $456.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

