Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $456.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.