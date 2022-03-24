Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.20

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.20 and traded as low as $22.81. Naspers shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 232,283 shares.

NPSNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Naspers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec cut Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Naspers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Naspers alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. It operates through Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, and Media segments. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.