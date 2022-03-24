Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Piper Sandler

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 52,155 shares of company stock worth $4,199,296 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

