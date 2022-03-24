National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.11. The stock had a trading volume of 667,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.10. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.24 and a 12 month high of $128.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.