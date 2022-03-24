National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 30,107 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.73. 477,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $512.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.38. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $408.59 and a one year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

