National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 799,633 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 799,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,718,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.06% of ConocoPhillips as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 44,624 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.