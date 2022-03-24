National Bank of Canada FI Invests $113.16 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,069,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,158,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.61% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $99.79. 628,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

