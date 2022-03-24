National Bank of Canada FI Invests $19.01 Million in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.16% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,120. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock worth $2,422,183. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks.

