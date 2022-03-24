National Bank of Canada FI Invests $368.31 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,807,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,308,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of Toronto-Dominion Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

