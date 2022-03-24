National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.11. 667,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,331. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.24 and a twelve month high of $128.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

