National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,448,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,725,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.06% of MGIC Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,019 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.06. 2,834,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,612,431. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

