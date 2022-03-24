National Bank of Canada FI Takes $17.15 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 43.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.21. 3,399,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $272.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

