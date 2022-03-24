Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Announces Earnings Results

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEOG traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 77,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,414. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 392.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

