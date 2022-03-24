NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.56.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp has a 1-year low of $67.72 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.