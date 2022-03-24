NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

