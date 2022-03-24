NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 4.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $91.40. 37,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,989,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.
NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $18,036,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in NetEase by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $36,788,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
