NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Down 4.3%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.52 and last traded at $91.40. 37,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,989,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at $18,036,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in NetEase by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,148,000 after buying an additional 181,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $36,788,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

