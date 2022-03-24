NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

