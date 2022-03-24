New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Down 3.5%

New Gold Inc (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 182,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,017,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.97.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

