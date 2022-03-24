New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 9.5% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. 897,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 27,184,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

