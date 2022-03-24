NewYorkCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,578.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $1,578.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.21 or 0.00283319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001482 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

