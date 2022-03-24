NEXT (LON:NXT) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($123.09) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 9,600 ($126.38) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($102.69) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NEXT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,781.25 ($115.60).

Get NEXT alerts:

LON NXT opened at GBX 6,384 ($84.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,886 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,612.07.

In related news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,755 ($102.09) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($131,598.14).

NEXT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.