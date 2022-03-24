NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Announces Earnings Results

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 127.92%.

OTCMKTS NEXCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 96,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,179. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

