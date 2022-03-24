NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.