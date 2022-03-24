Nordea Bank Abp Declares Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $10.98 on Thursday. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99.

NRDBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($13.74) to €12.60 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.64) to €10.30 ($11.32) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

