Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,913,329 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 226,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $5,249,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 451,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 90,893 shares during the period.

HXL opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.17 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

