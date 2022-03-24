Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $182.72 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.38 and a 200-day moving average of $213.10.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

