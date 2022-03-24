Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,964,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $153.54.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.02.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

