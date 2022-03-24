Nordea Investment Management AB Has $2.81 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 202,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE JHG opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.61. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,441,740 shares of company stock valued at $77,904,355 and have sold 64,769 shares valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.