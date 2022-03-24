Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.85. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.24 and a twelve month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.