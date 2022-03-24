Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Director Sells $323,500.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

