Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.59. 19,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,253,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Specifically, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,638,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after buying an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

