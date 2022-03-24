Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.77

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.77 and traded as high as $46.10. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 17,831 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $269.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

