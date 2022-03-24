Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $272,095.41 and $573.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,925.23 or 0.99923187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00066423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.