NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 5,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,593,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

NG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,570 shares of company stock worth $703,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 86,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

