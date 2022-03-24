Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.24. The company had a trading volume of 106,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,177. Novanta has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

