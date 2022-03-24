Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.14. Nucor has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $149.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

