NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Raised to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NS. Barclays increased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $13,398,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.