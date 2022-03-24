Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63. 15,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 902,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

