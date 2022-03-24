Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.63. 15,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 902,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OII. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
