Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) and The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olink Holding AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -40.37% -7.68% -6.85% Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors -171.22% 13.40% -8.19%

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million -$38.34 million -25.45 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors $1.32 billion $406.88 million -27.39

Olink Holding AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Olink Holding AB (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) Competitors 293 1284 1805 56 2.47

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 114.98%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 22.89%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) peers beat Olink Holding AB (publ) on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Olink Holding AB (publ) was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.