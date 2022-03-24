Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $417-422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.21 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

