Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.69.

OLLI stock traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after buying an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,963,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $31,936,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,782,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

