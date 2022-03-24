OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $13.42

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.42, but opened at $13.01. OLO shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 420 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Get OLO alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -17.91.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.