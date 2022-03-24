ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ONON opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ON during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.