ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.
Shares of ONON opened at $27.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57. ON has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87.
ON Company Profile (Get Rating)
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.